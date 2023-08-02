NCAA, ICAO sign Civil Aviation MasterPlan agreement

By Oladele Eniola

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has signed the Civil Aviation MasterPlan (CAMP) agreement with the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) in Montreal, Canada to foster development in the industry.

The Director-General Civil Aviation (DGCA) Capt. Musa Nuhu confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nuhu represented Nigeria at the signing ceremony, while ICAO’s Secretary-General, Mr Juan Salaazar signed for the international body.

NAN reports that CAMP is a course for senior and middle managers of State’s Civil Aviation Authorities (CAAs) on the recovery from the impacts of COVID-19, in accordance with the relevant ICAO provisions.

Nuhu explained that the partnership with ICAO was to enable the sector to attain its full potential, while also making significant contributions to the Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The director-general said that the partnership with ICAO would further lead to more direct and indirect job opportunities for qualified Nigerians in various fields.

The NCAA chief said that it was high time the sector in the country played its key role of developing the nation through air travel.

Nuhu stated that the industry had played pivotal roles in the development of many countries around the world and Nigeria with the biggest economy in Africa could not operate in isolation of the others.

He said: “CAMP is a process to plan for the short, intermediate, and long term development goals through implementing policy directives and to drive change and transformation.

“Civil aviation masterplan would be critical to facilitate the growth of the sector and the deployment of required action plans.

“This is to stimulate the development and growth of the industry, thereby acting as catalysts and enabler of national economy.

“We need to have an orderly growth and development of the industry in tandem with our national aspirations.

“Economies of many countries depend almost entirely on aviation and aviation played a significant role in the development of Dubai and Emirates is its global brand.”

In a bid to ensure development to the industry in particular and Nigeria at large, Nuhu said that all relevant stakeholders within and outside the ecosystem would be carried along. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

