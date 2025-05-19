NCAA grants AMO certification to Flybird

To further enhance Nigeria’s aircraft maintenance, the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has granted Flybird Aircraft Management Services Ltd. an Approved Maintenance Organisation

To further enhance Nigeria’s aircraft maintenance, the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has granted Flybird Aircraft Management Services Ltd. an Approved Maintenance Organisation (AMO) certification.

Capt. Ahmed Borodo, Flybird’s Chief Executive Officer, confirmed this in a statement on Sunday.

Borodo said the approval marked a major step in the company’s ongoing commitment to safety, service quality, and operational excellence.

With the certification, Flybird is now officially authorised to perform aircraft maintenance in line with both national and international aviation standards.

Borodo added that the approval boosts Flybird’s capacity to deliver full Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) solutions to its own fleet and to third-party clients.

“This certification is a strategic milestone as we build a comprehensive aviation services platform.

“Our clients will benefit from faster turnaround times, improved maintenance quality, and enhanced operational reliability through our in-house technical services.

“We appreciate the NCAA’s support and their trust in our systems, processes, and personnel,” Borodo said.

He noted that the AMO certification places Flybird among the few Nigerian private jet operators with NCAA-approved maintenance capabilities.

This reinforces Flybird’s leadership in business aviation services across West Africa.

Ms Paulina Ogbaji, Flybird’s Line and Base Maintenance Manager, also welcomed the certification.

“This validates the dedication and skill of our maintenance team,” Ogbaji said.

She noted that Flybird has upheld high technical standards and is ready to support an expanding fleet with safe and efficient operations.

