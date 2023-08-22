NCAA gets new acting Head of Public Affair

By Gabriel Agbeja

Mrs Carol Adekotujo, the new Acting Head of Public Affair, Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), has assumed office in Abuja.

The outgoing General Manager, Public Affairs, Mr. Sam Adurogboye, on Monday proceeded on pre-retirement leave after he handed over to Mrs Carol, an Assistant General Manager (Public Relations).

During a brief handover ceremony at the NCAA Corporate Headquarters, Adurogboye tasked relevant stakeholders to accord Adekotujo every necessary support.

He said the new spokesperson for the NCAA was highly competent, adding that he had no doubt in her capacity to deliver on the job.

Adurogboye pledged his willingness to continue to support her until his retirement on Oct. 14.

“I will continue to be available to support her. I am fully persuaded that she’s capable of running the affairs of the department.

“Adekotujo needs to be proactive because of the peculiarity of her office that represents the image of the authority positively,” he said.

In her reaction, Adekotujo expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve.

She promised to work with other members of staff harmoniously to maintain positive image of the authority.

Mr. Anthony Ayasal, the General Manager (Admin) who represented the Director, Administration, said the Adurogboye had mutual relationship with journalists.

He added that the management appreciated his services.

” The General Manager has effectively worked with journalists to promote the corporate image of the NCAA.

” I will like the new spokesperson to imbibe the same,” he said.

Also commenting, Ms. Uloh Ikwo, the General Manager of Consumer Protection, said history was made with the successful handover.

“Today is a day of pride, success, and achievement. It is a day to be proud of.

” Mr. Adurogboye should please continue to support the department anytime he is called upon.

“Don’t shut your phones on us,” she pleaded. (NAN)

