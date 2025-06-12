NCAA endorses solution to resolve air travel challenges

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) on Thursday endorsed a client-based solution by a consortium to resolve challenges associated with NigerΨair travel.

By Itohan Abara-Laserian

The Director-General of the NCAA, Capt. Chris Najomo, said that the solution would provide protection for passengers in the event of flight disruptions

Najomo was represented by the Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Mr Micheal Achimugu, at the unveiling of solution in Lagos.

He said that the product was put together by three industry leaders to ensure seamless coordination, funding and operational reliability to boost efficiency in air travel.

According to him, the new solution – Propel Re Prrotection System – is a unique tech-powered platform designed to help Nigerian carriers to re-protect passengers when flights disruptions occur.

“We are on the threshold of history.

“It is not a day for flowery words. The minister wants flight disruptions reduced to the barest minimum.

“In this industry, the passenger is the reason every other stakeholder exists. They are entitled, therefore, to better services and in accordance with global best standards,” he said.

According to Najomo, the solution had got the buy-in of many domestic airlines.

“We are proud to introduce to you, the Propel solution as initiated by Aero Assist Hub.

“If they secure your buy-in, and I hope they do, we may just make history by fixing the most critical aspect of civil aviation in Nigeria,” he said.

The Managing Director of Aero Assist Hub, Mr Olugbinde Ojutelayo, said the consortium worked hard to come up with the solution.

“We are a consortium of three organisations. We have Avitech Technology Solutions, experts and industry leaders in aviation sector.

“We have Leadway Assurance. We basically crafted this solution, working with these two organisations.

“The idea is to put a final solution to this whole chaotic problem of flight disruption in Nigeria. We are not just coming with an idea, we are also coming with finance.

“We understand what the problem has been, many airlines are working with very thin margin, and when there is a disruption, it becomes a problem for them,” he said.

According to Ojutelayo, the pilot phase will begin in August.

“The pilot phase will begin in August and run for eight months, then we continue to the next phase,” he said.

The Head, Legal Unit at Aero Assist Hub, Funke Junaid said: “It is something that comes as a solution to what has been happening in the industry, regarding delays and cancellations.

“From the legal perspective, customers will be deriving their rights from the airlines.

“All the normal protected customer rights are still in existence, and that stands between the customer and the airlines. It is a win win for the industry.”

A representative of Leadway Assurance, Diana Mulili, said the introduction of the Propel solution would revolutionise air travel in Nigeria.

“When we approached this problem, we realised that it was a growing problem across the industry, and we needed to create a product that would work to solve the local problem.

“A minimal insurance premium guarantees a passenger that, should any disruption happen, he or she will get an alternative on another airline, and it is very seamless,” Mulili said. (NAN) www.nannews.ng