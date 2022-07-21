NCAA directs suspended Dana Air to begin operational audit

By Yunus Yusuf

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has directed the suspended Dana Air to begin operational audit before it can ensure return to flight operations.

The Communication Manager of the airline, Mr Kingsley Ezenwa, confirmed this in a statement issued in Lagos on Thursday.

Ezenwa explained that the audit was also an opportunity for the airline to reassure its guests, clients and partners that the airline remained safe and reliable.

The official said the airline had been fully cooperating with officials of the NCAA to ensure quick return to flight operations.

He said, “We are pleased to announce that we have commenced the operational audit as advised by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

” In this regard, we are fully cooperating with the NCAA to ensure our quick return to flight operations.

“Operational Audits are regulatory and airlines are required to suspend their operations when the regulator calls for it.

“So we are confident that having been successful in previous audits, we will come back even stronger and better.”

Ezenwa said that as an airline, Dana Air was not insulated from the multiple challenges airlines and the aviation industry grapples with daily.

According to him, these include the recent skyrocketing cost of aviation fuel at N830/ltr, unavailability of forex, ground handling services, inflation, multiple taxation amongst other operational challenges.

He noted that, “While this short stay off the market remains painful and heartbreaking for us.

“Our customers, clients and partners, we remain very hopeful and very confident of our position.

“Our offices will remain open to our travel partners, clients and our customer service will still be operational 24/7 as always to assist customers with necessary information.”

Ezenwa said customers with unused tickets had also been advised to apply for refund by sending an email to: [email protected] with their details, saying it would resolved in a timely manner.

He said the airline sincerely apologised to all affected customers, clients and travel partners for the inconveniences caused and crave their understanding and patience in the cause of the audit. (NAN)

