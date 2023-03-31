NBTI committed to helping achieve FG’s revenue generation objective —- DG

By Tolu Aiyegbusi

The National Board for Technology Innovation (NBTI) on Friday said it was committed to achieving the objectives of Federal Government in revenue generation.

Mr Akinwumi Shomefun, the Director-General of NBTI, said this was necessary in order to advance the country’s resource management and wealth-creation.

Shomefun made the remark while addressing participants at a capacity building programme for NBTI’s accounts and audit staff in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that trainees were drawn from 36 NBTI Technology Incubation Centres (TICs) across the country.

They were trained on the application of International Public Sector Accounting Standards (IPSAS) accounting and inventory system.

“The training of staff and entrepreneurs is one of the agency’s way of working to ensure that FG’s cardinal goals of prudent resource management, revenue generation and wealth-creation are achieved,” Shomefun said.

He added that the training would go a long way in helping the country maintain an enviable position in the comity of nations striving to adopt global standards.

Shomefun, who said capacity building was key to the survival of any organisation, reiterated the agency’s commitment to building capacities of its staff at all times and at all levels.

“It is only when we remain consistent in building capacities of our staff and entrepreneurs at all times that we can build a formidable organisation and contribute to the meaningful development of our country,” the NBTI director-general said.

Somefun added that the training was designed to expose participants to the current application of IPSAS accrual accounting system in line with Federal Government’s directive and standard practice.

Similarly, NBTI’s Director of Internal Audit, Mr Mohammed Ladan, said the training on IPSAS Accounting was organised to train NBTI staff to ensure full compliance with the Federal Government directive.

“ The training will facilitate migration to IPSAS accrual accounting for uniformity in reporting and full compliance with universally acceptable standards.

“This training will help NBTI staff on the application of the IPSAS accrual accounting and ensure full migration from cost accounting,’’ he said.

NAN reports that the training was organised by Dal-hat Cost Engineering in collaboration with NBTI.(NAN)