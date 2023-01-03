NBTI collaborates with Polytechnic to enhance knowledge-based economy

By Tolu Aiyegbusi

The National Board for Technology Innovation (NBTI), is collaborating with Federal Polytechnic, Nekede, Imo, in order to focus on diversifying from a resource-based to knowledge-based economy.

The Overseeing Director, NBTI, Mr. Akinwumi Somefu, while addressing a delegation from the Polytechnic led by its Rector, Dr. Michael Arimanwa on Tuesday in Abuja harped on the essence of the collaboration.

“It is to strengthen institutions and encourage entrepreneurs to project their research workS which will result in products and services

.

“Findings can only translate to economic development if they are commercialised,” he said.

Somefu said the essence of the collaboration was to foster linkages, adding, ”as no man is an island.

“ Without other sister organisations, the mandates of NBTI which include research, development and commercialisation will not be achieved.”

Somefu said that the collaboration was premised on an existing one between NBTI and the National Board for Technical Education(NBTE).

He said: “NBTE has directed NBTI to establish institutional incubation centres in all Polytechnics across the country so as to strengthen linkages.”

Earlier in his remarks, Arimanwa emphasized on the importance of collaboration and linkages as pillars for the guidelines of incubation technology in Nigeria knowledge institutions.

He said: ”No research results will be meaningful if they are not commercialised and that’s why we are here to seek collaboration and ensure that the innovation of our researchers are being commercialised.” (NAN)