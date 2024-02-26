NBTE, World Bank train 200 apprentices in Gombe

National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), in collaboration with World Bank, on Monday, began a five-day training for more than 200 apprentices on skills development in Gombe state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the training was organised by NBTE, under the Innovation Development and Effectiveness in Acquisition of Skills (IDEAS) project, in partnership with World Bank.



In his remarks, the Project Manager of NBTE, Malam Abbati Muhammad, said all the trainees were apprentices who were already in the field, learning one skill or the other.

“We want to equip them with basic generic skills that will transform their attitude and make them succeed in their various places of work,” Muhammad said.



He said that the participants would undergo training on Communication and ICT as well as health and safety to enable them function properly in their various trades.

“Certification, degrees and diplomas are not as important as skills; skills are the global exchange currency all over the world.



“If you have skills, you can move to Europe and work; we have youth working for German companies from their homes.

“This is what NBTE, under the leadership of Prof. Idris Bugaje, is proffering to the nation,” he said.

National Project Coordinator for IDEAS, Mrs Blessing Ogwu, said that the project was a World Bank-assisted one, initiated by the Federal Government but domiciled in the Federal Ministry of Education.

Ogwu said that the project was focusing on skills acquisition at all levels, with the aim of reducing unemployment, as it was believed that if youth were skilled, they would be gainfully employed.

She said that the project was divided into four components: namely, technical colleges, informal sector, like the out-of-schools and the vulnerable, among other groups.

According to her, component three is on technical and teacher training, while the last component is cross-cutting issues, with grants to be given to the private sector to train the youth on gender issues, among other areas.

Ogwu highlited the component to be handled by NBTE to include: training for the informal sector, adding that at the end of the training, the each of the participants would be given a starter-pack.

The state Commissioner for Education, Prof. Aishatu Maigari, said that the participants were drawn from 11 local governments in the state.

Maigari, who was represented by the Director, Science Technical and Vocational Education in the ministry, Mr Ahmadu Maigari urged the participants to be punctual during the five-day training.

Also speaking, the Executive Secretary of NBTE, Prof. Idris Bugaje, said that the training was aimed at helping the participants to upgrade their skills to meet the global best practices.

Represented by his Special Assistant, Prof. Diyayudden Hassan, Bugaje said that the training would help them in equipping the participants with modern knowledge, skills and techniques.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the participants were apprentices in carpentry/furniture making, welding and fabrication and motor mechanics. (NAN)

By Hajara Leman