NBTE urges polytechnics to fast track accreditation for expired programmes

The National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) urged Polytechnics to fast track the process of accreditation for their expired programmes.

The Acting Zonal Director of the NBTE in the North Central Zone, Dr Musa Koko, made the call while on a familiarisation visit to the Kogi Polytechnic, Lokoja.

Koko assured polytechnics of the NBTE’s support to ensure quality assurance at all times.

He said that the team was at the institution to strengthen partnership aimed at activating the National Skills Qualifications programmes which will further raise the standard of the Polytechnic and produce more qualified professionals in vocational and technical areas.

He said the NBTE established zonal offices across the country with the aim of enhancing quality service delivery to the closest reach of all stakeholders.

Responding, Dr Salisu Ogbo Usman, Rector of the Polytechnic, commended the NBTE for decentralising the activities of the Board for enhanced efficiency.

The rector who was represented by his Deputy, Dr Kehinde Lamidi, said the decentralisation was a demonstration of dynamic administrative prowess aimed at enhancing effective service delivery.

Usman said the Polytechnic was committed to quality service delivery to students, adding that the institution would soon be visiting NBTE for the completion of its accreditation processes.

He noted that the State Government under Gov. Yahaya Bello and the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETfund) had been playing huge roles in improving infrastructural development and aesthetic touch in the institution.

The Rector promised the Zonal Office of the Polytechnic’s readiness to comply with its directives and solicited it’s to make Technical Education more attractive to students in view of its vintage position in the nation’s development quest.

The NBTE Zonal Director was accompanied on the visit by Mr Buba S. Lawan and Mr Yusuf Musa, Zonal Administrative Officer ans Zonal Accountant of the Board respectively. (NAN)

