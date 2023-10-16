NBTE to strengthen entrepreneurship curriculum in polytechnics

By Ahmed Kaigama

Prof. Idris Bugaje, the Executive Secretary, National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) has restated the need to strengthen entrepreneurship curriculum in Nigerian polytechnics and related institutions.

Bugaje said this on Monday in Bauchi at the opening of a four-day workshop for 250 polytechnic lecturers from North-East region.

Represented by an official of the board, Alhaji Iliyasu Mohammed, the secretary said the federal government is committed to making polytechnic education very skillful and knowledgeable.

“There is need to review and strenghten skills development curriculum for entrepreneurship educators in the country.

“This workshop will provide an opportunity for us to rub minds and produce a roadmap towards strengthening entrepreneurship training in our institutions,’’ he said.

He stated that polytechnic graduates should become self-reliant after graduation instead of seeking to fill vacancies in government establishments.

“Where they can’t be employed in the industries, they are expected to become self-employed by starting their own businesses,’’ he said.

Dr Bello Bashir, Special Assistant to the Executive Secretary, said that NBTE was more interested in skill proficiency and employment creation instead of mere award of certificates.

“Entrepreneurship and skill acquisition is compulsory for every student in NBTE-regulated institutions, we are serious about this,” he said.

In his lecture, the Lead Consultant, Prof. Egbunu Dangana, said that technical education curriculum should align with the demands of modern economy.

“It is beyond certificates, students should take home knowledge that will enable them to harness opportunities within emerging markets and technologies,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the participants were drawn from polytechnics, mono-technics and related technical institutions in the North-East region. (NAN)

