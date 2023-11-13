NBTE to stamp out illegal institutions, advises Nigerians on patronage

By Funmilayo Adeyemi

The National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) has pledged its commitment to stamp out illegal institutions from the educational system.

This is contained in a statement by Mr Yakubu Ibrahim, Director, Inspectorate Department of the board and made available to newsmen in Abuja on Monday.

Ibrahim said the Board had received several petitions and complaints against the Novelty Polytechnic, Kishi which alleged that the Polytechnic was offering unapproved programmes and also operating illegal campuses existing either as outreach/study centres or satellite campuses.

He also the Board, in collaboration with the Department of State Services (DSS), carried out discreet investigations on the allegations.

“Findings of the investigations revealed that there is an act of outright violation of government policy on the ban on Satellite Campuses and Outreach/ Study Centres by the Novelty Polytechnic, Kishi, Oyo State.

“And also a contravention of the Board’s Regulations on Offering Unapproved Programmes and Affiliations with other Institutions.

“Consequent upon the above, the Board has taken the following decisive actions which were communicated to the institution: Sales of forms and admission into all unapproved programmes are to be stopped with immediate effect.

“All affiliations with Institutions or consulting firms to operate outreach/ study centres or satellite campuses are stopped without further delay.

“All new admissions for approved/accredited programmes and quality assurance visitations to the Institution are suspended until there is compliance,” he said.

Ibrahim added that failure to comply with the above directives would lead to immediate withdrawal of the institution’s operational license by the Board.

He said the Board would also continue to monitor compliances to these directives.

“The Federal Government enacted Act 16 (Education National Minimum Standards and Establishment of Institutions) and Act 9 (Education National Minimum Standards and Establishment) Act mandates the Board to accredit academic programmes in all Technical and Vocational Education (TVE) Institutions.

“The General public is hereby advised to note as follows: The above decisions on Novelty Polytechnic, Kishi and to avoid patronising its illegal satellite campuses that have now been closed.

“Before admission forms of any Technical Institutions awarding National and Higher National Diploma certificates are obtained, it is paramount to visit the NBTE official website www.nbte.gov.ng in order to access the Directory of Accredited Programmes to confirm if it is recognised and its programmes are approved/accredited or not,” he explained.

He further said that candidates could as well visit any of the NBTE Zonal Offices across the six geo-political zones in the country for confirmation of accreditation status of any TVET Institution in Nigeria.

He said that students who graduated from unapproved institutions and programmes would not be mobilised for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

He also said that there would be no career progression or academic advancement for holders of certificates of unaccredited programmes, saying such certificates cannot be used for employment or upgrading and promotion in the civil service.

“The following are locations of outreach/study centres of Novelty polytechnic. Astute Solutions and Consulting Firm Ltd. in Abuja Campus- No. 2 Dodo street Abuja, Minna Campus-Behind Rano filling Station, Bida Road, Pakurungu, Minna, Niger State.

“Suleja Campus, Bida Campus, Ibadan Campus- Alafia Estate, Borehole, Owode, Apata, Ibadan, Think Tank ACADEMY in Ogun Campus -No. 4, Victory Avenue, Magoro, Off Magada Road, Ogun State.

“Headmaster Academy in Igando Campus, Lagos-15, Bayo Tijani Street, Igando Lagos state, Access to Education and Skills Acquisition Centre International Ltd. (ACESA)-No. 24 Saratu street off Obaakran Road, off Peru Bus-Stop, Ogba Agege, Lagos State and ABVIC Academy Consult, Mowe, Ogun state,” he said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

