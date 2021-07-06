NBTE, stakeholders collaborate on diploma curriculum for Organic Agriculture Technology

The National Board for Technology Education(NBTE) is collaborating with academic and industrial stakeholders to developed modules for two National Diploma (ND) courses in agriculture.



The courses are meant to be injected into existing curricula as local content for National Diploma in Organic Agriculture, an official said on Monday.



Dr Rufa’i Ibrahim, Deputy Director, Agricultural Technology Division, National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), said the collaboration was aimed at introducing the courses ahead of the development of the main curriculum.



He disclosed this while making an online presentation on plans by the board to mainstream organic agriculture into its curriculum.

Ibrahim said that NBTE and its partners developed modules for two courses including Introduction to Organic Agriculture (OAT 111) and Basics of Organic Agriculture (OAT 211) which would be included into already existing curriculum for schools.



According to him, the draft of the proposed curriculum in National Diploma Organic Agricultural Technology will be formerly presented to NBTE for consideration and approval for

Pre-Critique and National Critique workshops.



He said that the presentation would be done in the 3rd quarter of this year.

“Inclusion of these courses to the higher institutions will go a long way in enhancing the knowledge and application of the principles of organic agriculture.

“It will in turn inspire environmentally-friendly cultivation and production.

“All organic production methods around the world are based on four principles: Health, Fairness, Ecological Balance and Care.



“Organic agriculture generally creates less soil and water pollution and lower greenhouse gas emissions, and is more energy efficient.

“It is also associated with greater biodiversity of plants, animals, insects and microbes, as well as genetic diversity.



“Staff members of NBTE and Ecological Organic Agriculture (EOA) formed members of the Resource Persons who will take part in the Pre-Critique and National Critique Workshops of the ND OAT curriculum.



“Thereafter, it will then be forwarded officially to NBTE for final approval.



“From there, any National Diploma awarding institution can request and apply to the Board for Resources Inspection to see whether they have the Human and Physical Resources to run the Programme.



“It is our hope that before the end of the year, this process will be completed,” he said.(‘NAN)

