NBTE moves to strengthen innovative research, publications in TVET sector

By Moses Kolo

The National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) says it has taken steps to strengthen innovative research and publications in the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) sector for national development.

The Board’s Executive Secretary, Prof. Idris Bugaje, stated this at the unveiling of the Nigeria Journal of Technical Education (NJTE) Vol. 21, at the NBTE Head Office in Kaduna on Thursday.

Bugaje said that the move was for scholars in the TVET sector to begin publishing their thoughts, innovations, and research, to contribute to national development.

He stressed the need for the innovations being made in the Nigerian TVET sector to be communicated to the entire academic community for recognition and adaptation.

He explained that the NJTE had been in existence for over 20 years before it became comatose.

He added that from 1985 to 2015, the journal had been the major means of dissemination of research findings from polytechnics to the academic community in Nigeria and beyond.

The NBTE boss said that the publication stopped in 2015, stressing that its revival would significantly contribute to national development through dissemination of innovative research findings.

“The Journal is open for inputs and contributions from academics in the polytechnics and universities, including colleges of education.

“The journal will be published online in July and December of every year, beginning from 2014.

“We published the hardcopy this year because the authority of African Journals Platform needed to see the hardcopy.

“This will allow easy access of the journal from any part of the world,” Bugaje said.

Earlier, Malam Musa Abdullahi, Chairman and Guest Speaker at the occasion, commended NBTE for reviving the NJTE, which he described as a “landmark” in the current quest for educational development.

Abdullahi, the former Board Chairman of the NBTE expressed optimism that NJTE would make a huge difference in Nigeria’s technical education sector.

“I am optimistic that it will attract a huge audience who will translate the innovative ideas to reality,” he said.

He advised the Editorial Board of the journal to publish meaningful research that would translate to tangible development rather than forwarded papers written mainly to satisfy conditions for promotion.

He equally called on the editorial board to subject all submissions to intense scrutiny before publication. (NAN)

