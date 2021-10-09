NBTE moves to stop certificate racketeering in TVET institutions

The National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Zaptrance Workdwide System Ltd. for the development of a s`Quick Response Code (QR Code) generating system.



The QR code will be used on certificates issued by Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions under its purview.



The Executive Secretary, Prof. Idris Bugaje in a statement in Kaduna on Saturday, noted that the QR code initiative would fast track certificate verification processes and eliminate its racketeering.



According to Bugaje, the system will enable schools to generate unique QR codes for insertion on certificates base on the data they will feed the system with.



“This will enable prospective employers, institutions and other relevant bodies to scan the code for authentication and determine instantly if a certificate is genuine or not.



“NBTE is often overwhelmed with requests from local and international organisations for confirmation of certificates issued by TVET Institutions, but the board can only give information regarding the accreditation status of TVET programmes.”



The executive secretary assured that with the QR code, stakeholders would be able to ascertain the authenticity of TVET certificates with ease.



“This system will eliminate certificate racketeering and allow organisations to instantly verify the genuineness of certificates from any part of the world. (NAN)

