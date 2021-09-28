NBTE inaugurates digital portal for accreditation, quality assurance visitations

The National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), has inaugurated a digital portal for sourcing resource persons for the accreditation of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions.

Prof. Idris Bugaje, the Executive Secretary of the board, who inaugurated the portal in Kaduna on Tuesday, said the portal would also be used for other quality assurance visitations.

Bugaje disclosed that the development of the portal was the first step toward digitisation of all NBTE activities which would be completed in the next three years.

He said with the online portal, only physical inspection would be done, adding that all other aspects of the accreditation visitation would be done online.

He said that the development would put an end to the practice of circulating curriculum vitae of only family and friends, with some of them on the list for the past 20 years.

According to him, the online portal will allow every qualified person from the polytechnic sector, the industrial sector, and a limited number from the universities to apply directly using the portal: http://www.nbterp.tvet.ng/.

“This will put an end to the very limited names being circulated by opening opportunities for other qualified Nigerians within the identified sector to apply and participate in this important national assignment.

“It will also bring to an end the accusation of nepotism where officials bring only their family and friends to participate in the visitations.

“The portal will also open opportunity for all to apply and will enable us to harvest the best of the best to participate in the accreditation exercise.”

Bugaje said he would be part of the screening of applicants, adding that the effort was to get the best of the TVET sector to enhance the accreditation exercise.

Also speaking, acting Director, Polytechnic Programmes of the NBTE, Mr Ogoh Ngbede, said that the online portal would significantly enrich the board’s data base and urged applicants to provide truthful information.

According to him, there will be no sustainable national development without the inputs of the TVET sector, as the NBTE is doing the best it can to improve the sector. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...