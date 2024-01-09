NBTE embarks on digital innovation for quality assurance

The National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) says it’s spearheading the transformation of Nigeria’s educational sector through the innovative application of data science.

The Board disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday by its Head of Media Unit, Mrs Fatimah Abubakar.

Abubakar said that the innovation was to provide for quality assurance process of the country’s Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions.

According to her, the full implementation of the process is scheduled for January 2024.

“The successful implementation of the digitalisation process can be traced back to the Executive Secretary, Prof. Idris Bugaje’s investment in training the NBTE staff in web development and artificial intelligence both locally and internationally.

“This is critical in managing the web platform.

“Also, the contribution of the Federal Government through the National Communication Commission (NCC) in providing and installing internet facilities across Polytechnics in the six geopolitical zones is a gesture of the government in the digitalisation of education,” she said.

Abubakar added that in 2023, Bugaje unbundled the HND Computer Science curriculum into four components, namely Software and Web Development, Cyber-security and Data Protection, Artificial Intelligence, Networking and Cloud Computing.

She said the unbundling of computer science was the first of its kind in Nigeria’s education history, where key players like Huawei and Cisco networking companies were involved in the unbundling process.

According to her, this was done to make Nigerian graduates enterprising.

“The digitalisation initiative envisions a future where technology plays a pivotal role in shaping the landscape of technical education in Nigeria.

“With a commitment to ensuring the country’s technical education system remains globally competitive, NBTE is embracing digital tools and platforms.

“This is to revolutionise various aspects of its operations and ensure seamless accreditation more transparently.

“The digitalisation process encompasses a range of strategic objectives, including digitising academic records, automating accreditation processes, and implementing e-learning platforms with a Learning Management System (LMS) that can be monitored.

Abubakar also quoted Bugaje to have emphasised that these measures were essential for keeping pace with the rapidly evolving demands of the modern world, providing students with cutting-edge education, and equipping them with the skills necessary to thrive in a digital era.

According to Bugaje, one of the key components of the digitalisation initiative is the development of a user-friendly online portal that will serve as a centralised hub for students, educators, and administrative staff.

He said that the portal would facilitate seamless communication, access to academic resources, and the efficient management of educational records.

Bugaje, therefore, expressed his optimism about the transformative impact of the digitalisation effort.

He said, “Our commitment to digitalisation is rooted in the belief that technology can significantly enhance the quality and accessibility of technical education.

“By embracing these advancements, we aim to create an ecosystem that fosters innovation, collaboration, and excellence.” (NAN)

By Funmilayo Adeyemi

