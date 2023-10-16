NBTE, China-Africa alliance partner to strengthen TVET training

By Funmilayo Adeyemi

The National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the China-Africa Vocational Education Alliance, to enhance Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in Nigeria.

The spokesperson of NBTE, Mrs Fatimah Abubakar disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Monday.

China-Africa Alliance is a non-profit organisation based in Shandong.

Abubakar said the collaboration was aimed at reviewing and developing occupational standards, curriculum and training materials to improve TVET programmes.

According to her, the collaboration will implement capacity building projects at various levels and dimensions.

She also added that the collaboration would strengthen institutional partnerships between China and Nigeria for joint development projects and trainee exchanges.

She listed the project coordinator for East and South Africa, China-Africa TVET Alliance, Zhang Yujia, Desk Officer, Research and Development of NBTE, Dr Zakari Abdullahi and Desk Officer, Digitalisation of NBTE, Aliyu Hassan as been present during the signing of the MoU. (NAN)

