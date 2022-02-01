NBTE approves 5 new courses for OGITECH

The National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) has approved five new programmes for the Ogun State Institute of Technology (OGITECH), Igbesa.

Dr Olufunke Akinkurolere, Rector of the institution made this known while speaking with newsmen in Abeokuta on Tuesday.

Akinkurolere listed the new courses as National Diploma (ND) and Higher National Diploma (HND) in Mass Communication, Marketing, Urban and Regional Planning, Quantity Surveying and Building Technology.

She said the approval had brought the total number of courses in the institution to 35, adding that it was running 18 programmes before her assumption of office.

The rector added that the new courses would begin in the 2021/2022 Academic Session.

According to her, the courses would expose the students to new frontiers of knowledge, saying that the school would sustain its mission of delivering world-class educational services, using competent personnel and modern facilities.

Akinkurolere commended the NBTE for granting the approval to the institution and for its commitment towards quality assurance and staff development.

“Only applicants with the prerequisite academic qualifications will be admitted to pursue the courses.

“The institute will not compromise its standards. Applicants must have five O level credits and pass in English language and Mathematics,’’ she said.(NAN)

