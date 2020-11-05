NBTE approves 2 new courses for Abubakar Tatari Ali Polytechnic Bauchi

Malam Abdullahi Adamu, Registrar of the institution, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria NAN in Bauchi on Thursday.

He said the new programmes are National (ND) and Higher National Diploma (HND) in Crime Management and Control.

Adamu said that the two new programmes would begin in the 2019 to 2020 academic session.

”The programmes will expose the students to the nature and dimension of crimes especially how they are being committed and the possible preventive measures against crimes,” he said.