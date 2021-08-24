NBS, UNICEF others to begin national survey on immunisation, others

Mr Yemi Kale, the Statistician-General of the Federation, has appealed for the cooperation of citizens as data collection for the Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS6) and National Immunisation Coverage Survey (NICS) 2021, commences.

He made the appeal on Tuesday in Abuja, at a joint media conference of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

Kale said that since its inception, the MICS had become the largest source of statistically sound and internationally comparable data on women and children worldwide.

According to him, like the fifth round of the exercise conducted in 2016/2017, this sixth round combines both the MICS and the NICS surveys.

“The combination of these two surveys in Nigeria has become a pioneer and model for strategic implementation and management of multiple national surveys.

“This has been done for the purpose of efficiency, cost reduction and data consistency within the national statistical system.

“On completion of this exercise, the MICS-NICS will serve as a major source of data for tracking the success or otherwise of Nigeria’s attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals(SDGs).

“It will also serve as a major source of information for monitoring the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the health and nutritional status of households in Nigeria.”

Kale said that over the years, progressive changes had been made to each round with improvements and innovations in diverse forms.

He said the innovations include the addition of new modules to the questionnaires, new questions, measurements and application of technology in collecting and analysing the data.

Kale said that the introduction of modules would be on men and their general well-being, access to media and Information and Communication Technology (ICT) use, alcohol and tobacco use, overall life satisfaction and happiness.

He said the introduction of the modules would also be on water quality tests in the MICS module were all valuable additions to the wealth of information generated by the last round.

In the forthcoming exercise, he said there would be a questionnaire specifically for children aged 5-17 and inclusion of new indicators such as financial inclusion and social transfers.

He solicited for the cooperation of the local community leaders and district heads across the selected enumeration areas to help make the work of the enumerators easier.

Dr Faisal Shuaib, the Executive Director of NPHCDA said that the exercise would begin on Aug. 31 through to the middle of November.

Shuaib represented by Dr Bassey Okposen, the Director for Diseases Control and Immunisation, NPHCDA said that a lot of activities were ongoing to improve routine immunisation in Nigeria.

“Here again, we are conducting the next MICS-NICS for 2021 and we are fully in support of what is happening.

“ We know that the report we will get from NBS will be useful to us as an agency, and the entire Nigerians.

“We are also reassuring Nigerians that whatever the result that will come out of this survey, we as an agency will use to improve the health of Nigerians.

“Nigerians, please receive the enumerators when they come to your homes, because there are designated enumeration areas where they will come to the house and visit you, ask questions about you and your children.

“Please receive them warmly, be friendly to them knowing that they are serving us as a nation, they are coming there to take information that will be used in planning that will help us to do better.”

He said that parents should ensure that the vaccination cards of their children were handy as enumerators would ask questions based on them.

Shuaib, however, assured that the Federal Government was doing everything possible to ensure that COVID-19 transmission is stopped in Nigeria.

He added that the COVID-19 vaccines were readily available in all states and advised that Nigerians to get vaccinated in order to put an end to the spread of the disease in Nigeria. (NAN)

