NBS, UNDP, NEMA inaugurate Nigeria flood assessment report

The Statistician-General of the Federation, Prince Adeyemi Adeniran, on Wednesday inaugurated the Nigeria Flood Impact, Recovery and Mitigation Assessment Report aimed at assessing the impact of 2022 floods on households.

Adeniran, while speaking at the occasion, said the survey report was a collaboration between the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

“The report is aimed at assessing and estimating the impact of the 2022 floods that ravaged many parts of the country.

“This is to provide evidence for the government to take necessary palliative measures, as well as put in plans to minimise or forestall any future occurrence.”

Adeniran said the report also provided useful insights into the household’s resilience and recovery efforts, following the flooding.

He said the survey was conducted in six states including Anambra, Jigawa, Bayelsa, Delta, Kogi, and Nasarawa.

“The survey was designed to delve into the micro-level effects experienced by households in the most affected states.

“This was done by examining the losses incurred by those households, while also recognising the challenges faced by affected communities,” he said.

Adeniran said the floods occurred in 2022 in the selected states mainly between September and October for over 50 per cent of households and between July and August for 42.7 per cent of households.

He said the majority of households, approximately 40 per cent, reported experiencing the floods for 32 days or more.

“This resulted in the destruction of crops, farmland, food stock, farm assets, and personal properties, while simultaneously impacting food availability and accessibility.

“The health sector faced major challenges during and in the immediate aftermath of the floods, with an increase in w

“Access to basic services, including education, road infrastructure, and other essential facilities, was severely impacted, which worsened the situation for many of the affected and slowed down the recovery process,” he said.

Sharing some highlights from the report, the statistician-general said out of the total households covered, approximately 64 per cent were affected by the flood across the six states selected.

He said 74 per cent of households in rural areas experienced higher impacts than those in urban areas, which was reported at 40 per cent.

Adeniran said Bayelsa faced the highest impact with 99 per cent of interviewed households affected in one way or the other.

“This was followed by Jigawa at 94 per cent, Nasarawa at 70 per cent, Kogi at 70 per cent, Delta at 57 per cent, and Anambra at 23 per cent,” he said.

Adeniran said over 57 per cent of households interviewed reported disruptions to their livelihoods, most especially for those in the rural areas.

The statistician-general said non-farm businesses also suffered, with 91.3 per cent adversely impacted, leading to a total business loss of 52 per cent.

“Jobs were affected for nearly 80 per cent of households, primarily through wage reduction at 69 per cent and job loss at 49 per cent.

“Food security was also compromised, impacting 49 per cent of households, with up to 60 per cent of households in rural areas affected,” he said.

Adeniran said 95 per cent of households engaged in agricultural activities were reported as being impacted by the floods, with 77 per cent of the households dwelling in rural areas, and 36 per cent in urban areas.

“By state, Anambra recorded the highest impact by households involved in agricultural activities at 99.1 per cent, followed by Kogi at 97.4 per cent and Jigawa at 97.1 per cent.

“Conversely, Bayelsa had the least effect on crops, though still significant, at 89.8 per cent,” he said.

Adeniran said crop destruction was reported by 67.9 per cent of respondents, resulting in reduced crop yields, increased food prices, and limited access to food.

In response to the flood’s impact on farming activities, he said the report showed 26.2 per cent of households primarily sought financial assistance from family/friends/relatives.

“11 per cent purchased fewer inputs and relied on personal savings, 7.7 per cent cultivated smaller farm sizes, and 4.2 per cent reduced farming hours.

“While 0.7 per cent made other adjustments as a mechanism of coping with the impact of the floods,” he said.

Adeniran said it was important that findings from the report were applied judiciously to address the issues and challenges brought about by the flooding.

“Let me reiterate once again that this report is not just a document; it is a roadmap for action.

“It is a testament to our commitment to the well-being of our citizens and our determination to build a nation that can withstand and recover from the challenges posed by natural disasters like floods.

“As we launch this report, let us reflect on its findings and, more importantly, let us translate these insights into actions that will make a meaningful difference in the lives of those affected,” he said.By Oke0ghene Akubuike (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

