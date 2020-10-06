NBS trains 50 enumerators for conduct of business census in Nasarawa

The National Bureau of Statistic (NBS) has commenced a three-day training for 50 enumerators for the conduct of National Business Sample Census (NBSC) in Nasarawa State.

Mr Tanze Siki, Nasarawa State Officer, NBS, disclosed this in Lafia on Tuesday at the venue of the training.

Siki said the purpose of the survey is for the Federal and state governments to have a comprehensive list and framework on businesses and industries domiciled in the state.

He said the conduct of the survey has been overdue given the fact that the last survey conducted was about 23 years ago.

Siki said this has brought the need to conduct a fresh survey to generate current data on businesses in the state.

The NBS officer appealed to participants to take the training seriously and listen attentively, so as to understand how the NBSC survey is to be carried out in areas they will be posted across the state.

In his address, Alhaji Haruna Ogbole, Nasarawa State Commissioner for Finance, Budget and Planning, expressed delight with the training and subsequent census, saying that it is overdue.