NBS to release opinions of Nigerians on Buhari’s anti-graft war

By Matthew Abi

#TrackNigeria: The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has said it would soon release the data collected from citizens on their opinion and assessment of the rising trend of corruption in the country.

The Statistician General of the Federation, Dr. Yemi Kale who disclosed this at a press conference held Monday at the NBS Headquarters in Abuja, said the main objective was to collect evidence-based data on the different forms of corruption affecting the daily life of the average Nigerian.

According to him, the process which had already started, would involve interviewers who are expected to spend at least two weeks on the field to collect and gather facts from Nigerians across the 36 states of the federation, including the FCT.

The NBS boss who was represented by the Director Real Sector and Household Statistics, Dr. Isiaku Olanrewaju said, the bureau of statistics is not alone in this survey.

He added that they are collaborating with the United Nations office for Drug and Crime, UNODC and the Department For International Development, DFID.

He said the NBS will also partner with the Nigerian Police Force, Independent Corrupt Practices Commission, ICPC, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC and Code of Conduct Bureau, CCB.

Dr. Yale noted that the survey is a follow up of the NBS corruption report of 2017.

The target respondents according to the NBS boss, is 33, 000 Nigerian households. He said the findings of the survey will be released in September.