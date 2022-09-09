NBS reports N714.40bn company income tax for Q2 2022

By Okeoghene Akubuike

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), has reported an aggregate Company Income Tax (CIT) of N714.40 billion for the second quarter of 2022.

This is contained in the CIT Report for Q2 2022 released by the NBS in Abuja on Friday.

The report said the value recorded for Q2 2022 indicated a growth rate of 29.53 per cent on a quarter-on-quarter basis from N551.53 billion in Q1 2022.

According to the report, on a year-on-year basis, CIT collections in Q2 2022 increased by 51.34 per cent from Q2 2021.

The report showed that local payments received were N634.01 billion, while Foreign CIT payments contributed N80.39 billion in Q2 2022.

The report said on a quarter-on-quarter basis, the activities of accommodation and food services recorded the highest growth rate with 481.93 per cent.

“This was followed by information and communication with 430.67 per cent, and transportation and storage with 339.08 per cent,” the report said.

It said, on the other hand, activities of extraterritorial organisations and bodies had the lowest growth rate with -42.59 per cent.

This was followed by activities of households as employers, undifferentiated goods and services-producing activities of households for own use with -31.80 per cent.

In terms of sectoral contributions, the report said the top three largest shares in Q2 2022 were manufacturing with 27.55 per cent; information and communication with 24.56 per cent and financial and insurance with 14.98 per cent.

On the other hand, the activities of households as employers, undifferentiated goods and services-producing activities of households for own use recorded the least share with 0.004 per cent

“This was followed by activities of extraterritorial organisations and bodies with 0.07 per cent; and water supply, sewerage, waste management and remediation activities with 0.12 per cent,” it added.

CIT is a tax on the profits of incorporated entities in Nigeria, including taxes on the profits of non-resident companies carrying on business in Nigeria.(NAN)

