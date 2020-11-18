NBS general manager wants more funding for fight against HIV/AIDS

Alhaji Yusuf Musa, General Manager, Nasarawa Broadcasting Service (NBS), has urged the State Government to provide more funds to the Nasarawa State AIDS Control Agency(NASACA) to enable it to effectively tackle HIV/AIDS in the state.

Musa made the call when officials of the Nasarawa State AIDS Control Agency (NASACA) paid him a courtesy visit in his office in Lafia on Wednesday.

“If more funding is provided to the agency, it will go along way in combating the HIV and AIDS pandemic in the state.

“I am appealing to the Nasarawa State Government to intervene and ensure adequate funding to the agency to boost the fight against the disease in the state,”Musa, who is also a member of the Board of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said.