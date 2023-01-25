NBS deploys 42 enumerators for agric survey in Adamawa

By Ibrahim Kado

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) says it has deploy 42 enumerators for National Agricultural Sample Survey (NASS) across the 21 local government areas of Adamawa.

The NBS Coordinator in the state, Mrs Blessing Yaro stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola on Wednesday.

She said the enumerators received intensive training to strengthen their capacity in data collection, adding that the exercise would last for about 50 days.

“The objective of the survey is to effectively and efficiently provide appropriate agricultural information to increase public awareness.

“To provide data which could be used to compute agricultural sector contribution to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), and to provide data on agricultural production in 2022,” she said.

Yaro said the enumerators had been equipped with Global Positioning System (GPS) and other kits to facilitate smooth conduct of the exercise.

According to her, the enumerators will interview farmers to examine the yield per hectre, marketing, processing and preservation methods.

While soliciting the support of the local government councils, Yaro urged farmers to cooperate with the enumerators deployed to their communities to facilitate successful conduct of the exercise. (NAN)