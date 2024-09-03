NBS, CODE partner to strengthen data-driven economy

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) and Connected Development (CODE) an NGO, are poised to collaborate to strengthen the Nigerian economy

By Perpetua Onuegbu

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) and Connected Development (CODE) an NGO, are poised to collaborate to strengthen the Nigerian economy through data and technological innovation.

Mr Praise Azeh, Public Relations Officer, CODE, said this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to him, this collaboration was reached during a courtesy visit by CODE led by its Chief Executive, Hamzat Lawal, to the Statistician-General of the Federation, Mr Adeyemi Adeniran.

At the visit Adeniran expressed his appreciation for CODE’s impactful contributions to the country’s development.

He emphasised the importance of collaboration between the two organisations to further advance Nigeria’s data-driven initiatives.

He said NBS played a pivotal role in strengthening data-driven landscape in Nigeria and expanding its initiatives to enhance data collection, analysis, and dissemination.

According to him, NBS’s commitment to improving data quality and accessibility is evident in their ongoing projects aimed at refining statistical methodologies and embracing new technologies.

“The NBS is also actively seeking collaborations with private and public entities, recognising that partnerships are essential for leveraging data to address national challenges and drive development.

“The good role and contributions that CODE plays in the country are very visible. We see it during elections and socioeconomically, amongst others.

“We are familiar with CODE’s work, and we know it’s for the good of the country.

“By working together, organisations like CODE and the NBS can create a more transparent and accountable environment, ultimately leading to a better Nigeria,” Adeniran said

Lawal said the importance of a quality data-driven economy could not be overstated, adding that it served as backbone for informed decision-making and sustainable growth.

“In this era, data is a strategic asset that can drive innovation, enhance productivity, and improve overall economic performance.

“Recognising the critical role of data in national development, synergy with NBS will further enhance data accessibility to the populace.

“We are open to such collaboration that will advance the nation’s economy,” Lawal said.(NAN)