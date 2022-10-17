NBMOA hails NBC’s intervention on media houses shut down in Zamfara

By Muhammad Nasir

The Northern Broadcast Media Owners Association (NBMOA), had appreciated the Nigeria Broadcasting Commission’s (NBC’s) steadfast and timely intervention on the order for the closure of some media Houses by the Zamfara State government.

The group, in a press statement signed by Alhaji Abdullahi Yelwa, NBMOA Ag. Chairman, in Sokoto on Sunday, described the incident as shocking and utter disbelief.

“The job of the media world over is constitutionally guaranteed, just as the right of the citizens to freely express themselves.

“Therefore, the directive of the state government for the police to deny journalists access to their places of work is not only wrong, but also unconstitutional,” it said.

The statement added that the Nigerian press had survived the evil of colonialism and the dark and draconian days of military rule.

“It is ironic therefore for it to now be threatened with closure under the democratic dispensation it had helped to bequeath.

“The press will continue to uphold its obligations to be free, fair and balanced and open its doors to all political parties and shades of opinions in accordance with the law.

“We therefore salute the courage of the Zamfara Police Command for refusing to carry out the ‘unlawful’ order to harass the media in the state,” it added.

The group further commended the Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria (BON) that similarly condemned the directive, while appealing to the police to offer more protection to working journalists.

It also assured all political parties in the region of its readiness to provide level-playing field for the promotion of democratic culture in Nigeria. (NAN)

