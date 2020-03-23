NBD approves $1b loan to China to fight COVID-19

March 23, 2020 Tech Admin Health, Project, World 0




Staff sell masks at a Yifeng Pharmacy in Wuhan, Chin, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. Pharmacies in Wuhan are restricting customers to buying one mask at a time amid high demand and worries over an outbreak of a new coronavirus. The number of cases of the new virus has risen over 400 in China and the death toll to 9, Chinese health authorities said Wednesday. (AP Photo/Dake Kang)

 The BRICS New Development Bank (NDB) has approved an emergency assistance loan of seven billion yuan (about $1 billion) to China to help the country fight COVID-19.

The bank, in a statement said the loan would contribute to China’s continuous efforts to mitigate the impact of the epidemic on people’s health and economic lives.

“It is the first emergency assistance programme approved by the NDB to support its member countries in the fight against the novel coronavirus outbreak and is also the largest single loan issued by the bank so far.

“The programme will provide financial support for unplanned emergency public health expenditures related to the anti-epidemic fight.

“The assistance will focus on three Chinese provinces worst hit by the outbreak – Hubei, Guangdong and Henan,’’ the statement said.

The bank, which has it’s headquarter in Shangai, was established by Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

The bank formally opened on July 21, 2015 in Shanghai. (Xinhua/NAN)




Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*