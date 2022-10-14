NBCC moves to reposition businesses with golf tournament

By Rukayat Moisemhe

The Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce (NBCC) has unveiled its plans to reposition and strengthen Nigeria and British businesses particularly the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) with a golf tournament.

Mr Uwamai Igei, Chairman, Golf Committee, NBCC, made the disclosure at a media briefing on Friday in Lagos.

Igei said the chamber chose golf for its sporting event because it provided a high ended networking and relaxation effect between business executives and MSMEs.

He said the event scheduled for Oct. 21 at Ikoyi Club would build business interactions amongst members and provide the required synergy and collaborations MSMEs needed to thrive.

Igei added that business executives, in view of their very busy schedules, took to golf because it provided an opportunity to socialise and do business without loosing anything.

“MSMEs account for almost 40 million businesses in Nigeria and the chamber is using this event as a platform to position them as the engine of economic growth.

“In furtherance of our commitment to building and expanding business opportunities for members and prospects, this annual event of the chamber is aimed at bringing together business leaders, investors, policymakers, and other key stakeholders in trade and investment.

“This is to strengthen relationships among members and non-member Nigerian and British organisations.

“Participation at this event would help consolidate your brand’s loyalty among a captive audience of distinguished and accomplished professionals and would present the opportunity to entertain your key customers and staff golfers,” he said. (NAN)

