NBC to launch switch off project in Plateau

By Martha Agas

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) says it will launch its switch off project in Plateau.

The Director General of the commission, Mallam Balarabe Ilelah, disclosed this during a courtesy visit to the Gov. Caleb Mutfwang, on Wednesday at Government House Jos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the DG and his management team are in Jos for a four-day Expanded Board Management Meeting.

Ilelah said that the commission was set to commence its analogue television transmission switch-off project in Nigeria and chose the state for its launch because of its historical relevance in Television.

“ It’s in the spirit of Jos being the first in television evolution in the country.

“The commission desires to accord the state the honour it deserves by choosing Plateau to be the first state to pilot the switch off of analogue television transmission in Nigeria,” he said.

He said that to achieve the feat, the state government was required to set up a committee to iron out the modalities for the success of the event.

He said that the visit was also necessary to carry the state government along with the residents, to enable them to understand the project.

“ It means that once we switch off the analogue system, some stations that are on analogue would not be received accross the state ,” he explained.

The NBC boss urged Plateau to participate fully in its forthcoming biennial conference tagged ‘AFRICAST’ for broadcasters in Africa in October.

He described the event as a platform to showcase modern technologies and innovations in the broadcast sector and urged the state to take advantage of its cultural night to showcase its unique cultural heritage.

He also urged Plateau Government to settle its outstanding licence renewal fees for the Plateau Radio Television Corporation (PRTVC) to prevent its services from being shut down.

Responding, Mutfwang thanked the team for the visit and described Plateau as a safe place which he asked the delegation to spread the news.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Samuel Jatau, he described Plateau as a tourism hub with great potentials for further development.

He said that the state government would give NBC the necessary support for the switch off project as transition had become necessary to be abreast of modern technology.

He said that the state government would clear the licence renewal debt of PRTVC even though it was currently experiencing financial difficulties due to inherited debts.

“ We will do our best even if it is to structure a kind of payment plan so that we can clear the debt,” he said.

He assured the team that Plateau would participate in its forthcoming conference and urged them to continue with the good services of regulating content in the broadcast, especially to control the spread of fake news.(NAN)

