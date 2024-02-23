NBC to demarcate Delta boundaries to avert clashes – DG

The National Boundary Commission (NBC) says, in order to avert clashes, it will expedite action in the definition and demarcation of Delta boundaries and its neighbouring states.

The Director-General of the commission, Mr Adamu Adaji, gave the assurance when he received a delegation from Delta, in Abuja on Thursday.

The delegation was led by the Deputy Governor and Chairman of the Delta Boundary Committee, Mr Monday Onyeme.

Adaji explained that the decision to define and demarcate the boundaries was to curb further boundary disputes between the state and its neighbours.

He commended Onyeme for taking steps to prevent likely provocation between the state and its neighbouring states.

According to the DG, Delta is one of the few states that have a well-established State Boundary Committee, which has contributed significantly to the cordial working relationship between the state and NBC.

He, however, expressed dissatisfaction over the boundary dispute between Delta and Ondo, which has continued to linger, despite the commission’s technical and political approach to restore lasting peace between the two states.

“It is usually not uncommon to see two sister states who used to be one disagree over boundary lines after the creation of a new state.

“I commended Delta government for its commitment and proactive actions to tackle the lingering boundary dispute.

“The efforts are clear indications of the government’s determination to prioritise the state’s interests and avoid disruptions to its developmental agenda.

“This, in the long run, will ensure territorial integrity and peaceful coexistence between her and her neighbours,” he said.

In his remarks, Onyeme explained that the visit was predicated on the need for the state government to be able to deliver socio-economic development to its people.

He said that Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori was committed to inclusive economic growth, human capital development, infrastructure renewal, peace, and security. (NAN)

By Philip Yatai