NBC Suspension: Nigerian Guild of Editors stands with CHANNELS TV

April 27, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Project 0



By Chimezie Godfrey

The Nigerian Guild of Editors(NGE) has said that it not stand and watch media houses threatened by regulatory agencies in the country.

The association made this known statement signed by its President Mustapha Isah, and General Mary Atolagbe on Monday.

Recall that CHANNELS TV was on Monday suspended by the National Broadcasting Commission due to an interview it had with the spokesperson of the proscribed Indegenous of Biafra, IPOB, Mr Emmanuel Powerful.

The NGE perceived the suspension as a to press freedom and intimidation of media houses, it therefore vowed to stand with CHANNELS TV to defend press freedom in Nigeria.

It stated,”The Nigerian Guild of Editors condemns in strong terms the issued to Channels Television by the National Broadcasting Commission, NBC, over an interview with the spokesperson of the proscribed Indigenous of Biafra, IPOB, Mr. Emmanuel Powerful.

“Powerful had featured on Channels programme “Politics Today” on Sunday April 25, 2021 , where he allegedly made inciting statements.

“The NBC in the letter ordered the immediate suspension of the programme.

“The Guild not stand by and watch media houses threatened by regulatory agencies in the country.

“Press freedom is threatened when media houses are made to operate in an atmosphere of fear .

“The Guild stands with Channels and go to any length to defend press freedom in the country.

“The body of editors believes that the NBC is guilty of double standards stations that carried Sheikh Gumi’s parley with terrorists in their camps, were not sanctioned by the commission.”

The NGE urged the NBC to jettison the practice of issuing threats to broadcast stations over matters that could easily be dealt with through dialogue.

It stressed that democracy will be meaningless in Nigeria if press freedom is eroded.

No tags for this post.