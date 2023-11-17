NBC signs MoU with OSPRE to promote peaceful coexistence among neighbouring countries

By Philip Yatai

The National Boundary Commission (NBC), on Thursday, signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Office for Strategic Preparedness and Resilience, National Centre for the Coordination of Early Warning and Response Mechanisms.

The MoU is part of efforts to promote harmonious and peaceful coexistence among neighbouring countries.

Signing the MoU on behalf of NBC in Abuja, its Director-General, Mr Adamu Adaji, explained that the development would foster peace and harmonious coexistence between Nigeria and her neighbours.

Adaji added that the MoU will equally promote peace between constituent states in the country as well as Local Government Areas and communities.

He described the move as a demonstration of the parties’ commitment to developing and implementing common projects towards promoting peace and public safety within Nigeria and between Nigeria and her neighbours.

“The MoU is also expected to significantly lead to the reduction of insecurity within Nigeria as well as around the international borders of the country,” he said.

According to him, peace and stability form the bedrock of the economic development of any nation.

“The synergy between the agencies is an indication that the government is poised to address the problem of insecurity facing the country and restore peace, which will lead to increased economic advancement.” he said.

Adaji explained that the collaboration is in consonance with the key mandate of the NBC to determine, intervene, and deal with any boundary dispute that arises within and between Nigeria and her neighbours.

This, according to him, is with a view to settling such disputes amicably.

He further said that capitalising on combined expertise and shared data between the sister agencies has the potential of advancing the progress of transborder cooperation.

This, he said, would positively impact the nation’s economy.

In his remarks, the Director-General, OSPRE, Mr Chris Ngwodo, described the MoU as a pathway to promoting peace and development.

According to him, providing timely, accurate data and analysis will enhance the prevention and response capacities of national and regional crisis. (NAN)

