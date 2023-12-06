NBC poised to support campaign against GBV – D-G

The Director-General of National Broadcasting Commission, Mr Charlse Ebuebu, says, the Commission is poised to fight and campaign against Gender-Based-Violence (GBV) to reduce the prevalence in the country.

Ebuebu stated this at the “Official Cast Unveiling” of the movie “Deafening Silence”, A Biodun Stephen Film on Tuesday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the movie was presented by the Joint EU-UN Spotlight Initiative in collaboration with UNDP and in partnership with Foundation for Resilient Empowerment and Development (FRED)

The movie portrays the act and consequences of GBV in a typical Nigerian society.

The movie, produced by Emem Isong Misodiband produced by Biodun Stephen, featured Chidi Mokeme, Kate Henshaw, Bimbo Akintola, Toni Tones, Daniel Etim Effiong, Femi Jacobs, Derby Felix, Ekamma Etim-Inyang and many others.

While the film featured the aforementioned actors, the Limited Series of the movie featured Mary Lazarus, Pere Ebi, Femi Branch and others.

According to the NBC boss, GBV is one of the societal ills that need to be addressed, adding “we usually see it around us, in our families, communities and societies.”

Ebuebu explained that the broadcast media is the platform that could be used to drive the message home, because, it shapes ideas, policies and the likes.

“From.the caliber of actors and actresses featured in the film, it is going to speak for what it is. I want to thank the Cast, Crew, Script Writer and everyone that made the movie what it is.

“NBC will definitely support any narrative to address societal ills, including GBV. You can count on us everytime. This is required.

“We are poised and willing to take it further. These issues need to be addressed. It falls within the narrative and certain initiative that we have and going to roll out soon.

“We are just putting our house together, because, I just got appointed few weeks ago. After putting our house together, we will come out in a new way and part of this falls within the initiative we are putting together.

“I hope that this serves as a catalyst to addressing these ills that we have in the society; and you can count on the NBC at any time to support this,” Ebuebu said.

NAN reports that the event, supported by the Ministry of Women Affairs, UNDP, FRED and Spotlight Initiative, featured spoken words performances and brief comments by the producer and some of the unveiled casts.

It also attracted members of the diplomatic community, especially the UN. (NAN)By Collins Yakubu-Hammer

