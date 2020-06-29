NBC grants LASPOTECH radio station full operational licence

Share the news













The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has granted the Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH) radio station, 101.9FM, full operational licence.

Mr Olanrewaju Kuye, the Director of Information and Public Relations of LASPOTECH, disclosed this in a statement issued to journalists on Monday in Lagos.

Kuye said that Dr Vincent Chibuike Ogwumike, the Zonal Director of the commission, presented the licence formally to the Acting Rector of the institution, Mr Olumide Metilelu.

“NBC also presented a copy of codes and conducts of the commission to further guide the operations of the radio station.

“NBC said that LASPOTECH FM radio had a fruitful test running process which informed its eligibility to go full blast in its operations,” he stated.

Kuye said that further orientation was given to workers of the radio station.

He said that Metilelu, the acting rector, assured NBC that the station would adhere strictly to its codes and conducts.

“Metilelu also appreciated NBC on behalf of the institution’s management for granting the polytechnic the licence to fully operate the radio station,” Kuye said. (NAN)

