NBC counsels FCTA, states in North Central zone, on peaceful resolution of border issues

The Director-General, National Boundary Commission (NBC), Surv. Adamu Adaji, has called on the six states of the North Central zone and the Federal Capital Territory to ensure peaceful resolution of border issues between them.

Adaji made the call in his address of welcome at an interactive session of the commission with State Boundary Committees in the North Central Zone and Federal Capital Territory, on Monday in Abuja.

“Today’s occasion provides an opportunity for managers of boundary affairs at the FCT and state level, to interface and strategize on the best way to fast track the resolution of inter-state boundaries of FCT and states in the North Central Zone.

“I, therefore, urge all to participate and discuss the issues dispassionately in order to come up with peaceful ways to expedite actions on the resolution of boundaries in the North Central Zone,” Adaji said.

Similarly, The Surveyor-General of the Federation, Surv. Samuel Taiwo said most inter-state boundaries in Nigeria today, metamorphosed from colonial administrative boundaries, such as provincial, divisional and districts.

He noted that every boundary was unique in its history, human and physical geographical context., therefore, for any nation, state, local government or community to achieve meaningful development within its jurisdiction, the demarcation, survey documentation and management of its land resource was very important.

“I want to state emphatically that with systemic and expository deliberations, we will resolve all disputes peacefully in our boundaries and achieve a safer environment that we will all be proud of”.

News Agency of Nigeria reports that Taiwo was represented at the event by Surv. Adebomhin Adeyew, Director of Internal Boundaries, in the Surveyor-General’s office.

Meanwhile, FCT Minister Muhammad Bello, in his key note address, noted that conflicts over farmland and limit of territories tend to lead to loss of lives, properties and livelihoods, even though people in the Zone had always been known to have coexisted peacefully over time.

“It is therefore necessary to come up with strategies that would prevent conflicts and address any misconceptions on inter-state boundaries within this zone.

“I wish to assure NBC of FCTA’s willingness to collaborate with governments of the states in the North Central Zone, to support the work of the Commission in the discharge of its duties,” Bello said.

NAN reports that representatives of Nasarawa, Plateau, Kogi, Kwara, Benue, Taraba and FCT participated in the interactive session, which was jointly organized by the NBC and the FCT Administration. (NAN)