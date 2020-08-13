NBC Board tackles Minister over ‘unilateral’ review of National Broadcasting Code

The Board of National Broadcasting Commission, NBC has alleged that the Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed acted unilaterally with regards to the 6th review of the National Broadcasting Code.

Chairman of NBC Board,Ikra Aliyu Bilbis tackled the minister at a press briefing where he distanced the board from the actions leading to the purported amendment of the code.

He said, “As a Board, we have received and taken our time to compile the responses of numerous stakeholders which include our Nobel Laurette, Activists, Legal Practitioners, Broadcasters, Investors, BON, Content Creators, Copyright experts and professional organisations. Most of them have adduced reasonable reasons against the proposed amendment.





“As a Board that supervises the affairs of the NBC, it is important that we state that we cannot fold our arms and watch the activities of the Honourable Minister which is directed at destroying the modest gains the Broadcast Industry has achieved since the setting up of the Commission and the deregulation of Broadcasting in Nigeria.



“While not disputing the fact that there are many challenges in the sector, the quest to find solutions cannot be totally assumed by one man. Approaches to solutions must be through wide consultations, discussions, persuasion and concession. Dictatorship tends to ruin businesses and prompt divestment. The Hon. Minister seems to have taken the option of working from an answer to the question instead of vice versa. We are in an era of democracy” the chairman said.





He added, “The danger of allowing the unilateral amendment of the NB Code to stand is that investors in the industry will lose confidence in the stability the broadcast ecosystem has enjoyed till date before the advent of the current Minister of Information. Our President and his team have worked so hard to galvanise local and foreign investment in Nigeria. Allowing obnoxious policies to take root in our Investment Culture will spell doom for creativity, enterprise, diversity and the general development of broadcasting in Nigeria.”

Attempts by Newsdiaryonline to obtain a reaction from the Minister or his aide Thursday failed.





