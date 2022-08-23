NBBF mourns ex-Olympian, Amaka Adibeli

By Babatunde Ogunrinde

T Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) has condoled the family and friends of former Nigerian international, Amaka Adibeli who passed on last week.

In a statement by the NBBF President, Musa Kida, the federation described the demise of the member of the D’Tigress 2003 Afrobasket Championship as tragic loss.

He said it had left the basketball family in deep shock and state of mourning.

“The former First Bank captain will forever remain in our heart because we have lost an irreplaceable gem.

“Her career trajectory and achievements indicated that she was a true professional”.

Kida described her as one of the best point guards that ever came out of Nigeria as she strode the domestic and international stage like a colossus.

“Generations to come will read about her and be inspired. She was a good example of what every girl child should be.”

The late Amaka won series of gold and silver medals for the Lagos State Women Basketball team at the 1998, 2000, 2002, 2004, and 2006 national sports festivals.

At the club level, she was part of the invincible First Bank Women’s team that dominated and won the Zenith Women National Basketball league from 2002 to 2009.

The former Nigerian international was part of the D’Tigress team that clinched the 2003 and 2005 Afrobasket championship titles and the 2003 All African Games gold medal.

Apart from her string of successes, she was part of the First Bank team to win the 2003 and 2009 Afrobasket Club Championships.

She was appointed as First Bank’s assistant coach between 2007 and 2010.

“We pray that her gentle soul finds a perfect peace in the bosom of her maker as those of us left behind deal with the vacuums left in our hearts.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

