The Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Ekiti branch, , appealed to the Federal Government to include its  members in the National Health Insurance Scheme ().

The Secretary   NBA Ikole-branch, Mr Oluwasola Olarewaju, made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency Nigeria (NAN) in Ado-Ekiti.

He said the association had to set up a committee on to across the country, in line with the initiative the NBA President, Mr Olumide Akpata.

According to Olanrewaju, the scheme is to help have accessible and   medical treatment to reduce the cost expended on their health.

He stated that the scheme would start with 1,000 as beneficiaries across the country, adding that the national body the association, would determine the payment and hospitals that lawyers would register for the scheme.

Olarewaju noted that each branch of the association across the country would pick four members from their branch as beneficiaries.

He added that two lawyers from a year to seven call, but not more 30- of age would benefit from the scheme.

He also said  that two senior lawyers, aged 60 and above, who have paid their practising fee including, branch fee as at March 31, would also benefit from the scheme.

Olarenwaju advised lawyers who are in the habit of not paying practising and branch fee to turn a new leaf, to benefit in the scheme. (NAN)

