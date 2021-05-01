The Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Ekiti branch, on Friday, appealed to the Federal Government to include its members in the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

The Secretary of NBA Ikole-branch, Mr Oluwasola Olarewaju, made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ado-Ekiti.

He said the association had proposed to set up a committee on NHIS to lawyers across the country, in line with the initiative of the NBA President, Mr Olumide Akpata.

According to Olanrewaju, the scheme is to help lawyers have accessible and affordable medical treatment to reduce the cost expended on their health.

He stated that the scheme would start with 1,000 lawyers as beneficiaries across the country, adding that the national body of the association, would determine the payment and hospitals that lawyers would register for the scheme.

Olarewaju noted that each branch of the association across the country would pick four members from their branch as beneficiaries.

He added that two lawyers from a year to seven years post call, but not more than 30-years of age would benefit from the scheme.

He also said that two senior lawyers, aged 60 years and above, who must have paid their practising fee including, branch fee as at March 31, would also benefit from the scheme.

Olarenwaju advised lawyers who are in the habit of not paying practising and branch fee to turn a new leaf, to benefit in the scheme. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

