NBA-SPIDEL will live up to public expectations – Ubani

May 20, 2021 Favour Lashem



 Mr Onyekachi Ubani, a former of the  Ikeja Branch of Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), says  the association’s  Section on Interest and Development Law (SPIDEL) has positioned to live up to   mandate.

Ubani made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of (NAN) on Thursday in Lagos.

According to , before now, there was no institutional litigation on behalf of the NBA on interest matters.

He said that individual members of NBA often took up litigations on interest cases.

Ubani, also , Committee on Planning of NBA-SPIDEL, said that SPIDEL currently led by Prof. Paul Ananaba, would live up to mandate on public interest and development law.

“There has really a revival of SPIDEL in placing it where it ought to be as a section of the NBA that provides a voice for the voiceless.

“Although SPIDEL has always discussing public interest and issuing communique, there has not been a proactive or practical undertaking by NBA as a body to take up some of the violations of or public interest .

“In our forthcoming NBA-SPIDEL which is three days away, the role of public interest in governance is to be discussed as the central theme.

“We need to revive the issue that governance is about the people and not about  individuals who are mandated on behalf of the people; it is a contract,” he told NAN.

Ubani said that the joy of the citizens should  be a priority of elected public .

“We want to bring all the arms of government and drum it into their hearts that it is about the people and not about them,’’ he said. (NAN)

