NBA seeks strengthened collaboration with CAC to boost economy 

By Lucy Ogalue

The Nigerian Bar Association Section on Business Law (NBA-SBL) has called for strengthened collaboration with Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) to boost Nigeria’s economy.

The Chairman of the Governing Board of NBA-SBL, Dr Adeoye Adefulu, said this in a statement by CAC’s Head of Media, Rasheed Mahe, on Sunday, in Abuja.

Adefulu, who spoke at the 17th Annual International Business Law Conference Lagos, commended the active and impactful participation of CAC at the conference.

The conference had as its theme: “The Nigerian Business Landscape: Priorities for Law, Policy, and Regulation.”

The NBA-SBL chairman, after visiting the Regulatory Clinic set up by the association, commended CAC’s team for providing robust engagement with customers and resolving most of their lingering challenges.

He said: ”The CAC-NBA-SBL relationship should be further strengthened for the benefit of the Nigerian economy.

” I commend the automation of most of CAC’s services and I enjoin the commision to reinvigorate problem-solving mechanisms to ensure faster resolution of issues.”

Also, the Coordinator of the Regulatory Clinic, Oluwatoyin Oladejo, expressed satisfaction with the turnout of customers and the immense support and resolution of issues by the CAC team.

While describing the clinic as the best part of the conference, Oladejo called for the sustenance of the collaboration, which he noted had been impactful.

She enjoined customers to endeavour to always read the available guidelines on the CAC’s Companies Registration Portal (CRP), to maximise their usage and avoid unnecessary challenges.

Mr Mohammed Abdullahi, Technical Assistant to the Registrar-General, charged customers and the general public interfacing with the Companies Registration Portal to first read the inline guidelines before embarking on any transaction.

Abdullahi also encouraged customers to imbibe the habit of visiting the CAC website, cac.gov.ng, to update themselves and pick meaningful resources that would help them get services easily.

He charged customers to always be mindful of the devices they use, ensure robust connectivity with diligence, and check payment status before submitting applications.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 2023 NBA SBL conference attracted distinguished faculty of knowledgeable speakers and resource persons from within and outside Nigeria.

Since its inception in 2004, the Annual Business Law Conference of the NBA-SBL has been a converging point for decision-makers in both the public and private sectors.

It has also been the largest gathering of business lawyers in Nigeria,

with over 1,000 lawyers and legal professionals having attended over 20 working sessions.

The sessions covered all areas of practice relevant to lawyers and to Nigerian businesses.

NAN reports that other regulators at the clinic include the Trademarks, Patents, and Designs Registry and the Special Control Unit Against Money Laundering (SCUML).

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), and the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRC), are among organisations that were represented at the event. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

