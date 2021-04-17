NBA says prolonged JUSUN strike affecting justice system

April 17, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Judiciary, News, Project 0



The Nigerian Bar Association (), Anambra  branch, says the prolonged nationwide strike by the Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) is affecting the system.


Mr Kingsley Awuka, Chairman of the  of Chairmen of the eight branches of in Anambra,  made the assertion statement in Awka on Saturday.


The statement said that the decision of the Governors’ Forum to suspend discussion and engagement of JUSUN uncharitable, unpatriotic and totally unacceptable.


The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that JUSUN began a nationwide indefinite strike on Monday, April 6, 2021 over the non-implementation of judicial financial autonomy as enshrined in the .


President Muhammadu Buhari had signed an Executive Order granting financial autonomy to the and State House of Assembly in May 2020, after several agitations.


However, the gazetting of the order suspended after Buhari met with governors, later expressed concern over its constitutionality.


said: ‘The sector of our country is progressively sliding into the destructive dungeon with no hope in sight of its recovery.


“All the courts have been under lock key with many pending cases. Time and space will not permit to enumerate the inexhaustible evil consequences of this ugly situation,”


The  urged the 36 states governors to commence the implementation of judicial financial autonomy in the country.


“We particularly urge Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra to ignore the decision of the Governors’ Forum and commence the implementation of judicial financial autonomy in the state.


“We also to draw the attention of Gov. Obiano to the rot and dilapidating state of infrastructure in the Anambra State . Many High Courts, where Judges , are in dire straits.


  now become a regular practice in many courts in the state for judges and lawyers to un-robe due to the unconducive state of the environment where they .”


The statement said that the  fully lends its support to the demands of JUSUN and shall sustain the support until the demands were met. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,