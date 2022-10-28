NBA reactivates LawPavillion licence for Young Nigerian Lawyers

By Sandra Umeh

The Leadership of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has reactivated the primsol licence of the LawPavillion for the benefits of young Nigerian lawyers to aid their practice

The announcement is contained in a statement signed by the NBA President, Mr Yakubu Maikyau SAN, and issued by NBA National Publicity Secretary, Mr Habeeb Lawal, in Lagos.

LawPavillion is an electronic law report and research software for use by Nigerian lawyers, judges and magistrates, in making reserach and preparing their briefs

While noting that there has been an increase in the package from the last subscription of N3,000 to N5,000, the NBA President however, pledged his commitment in ensuring continuous welfare of lawyers

”I am delighted to announce that, following weeks of intense negotiation between the leadership of the NBA and the management of LawPavilion, an agreement has been reached to reactivate the LawPavilion Primsol Licence for young lawyers.

“Now, I must state, that although the increment is significant when compared to the expired deal, it remains a huge bargain when compared to the actual cost of the Primsol package.

“It is also important to bear in mind the current high inflation rate and the general economic situation of Nigeria.

“In the end, we agreed for the unit price of N5,000, with a minimum of 10,000 young lawyers, starting from Oct. 27, subject to ratification by the National Executive Committee (NEC).

”I am not unaware of the agitations by our young members across the country on the need to have reactivated the licence so soon upon its expiry, but I decided to stay the course of the negotiation till positive conclusions,” he said

The president, therefore, thanked all members of the NBA for their patience as well as the LawPavillion for their cooperation with the bar in this regards

” I thank you the members of our Association, particularly the young lawyers, for your patience and understanding in the waiting period, even as I undertake to continue to do my utmost to serve the Bar, honestly and transparently, to the best of my ability,” he said (NAN)

