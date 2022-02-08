NBA President inaugurates Lawyers With Disabilities Forum

Mr Olumide Akpata, the President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), on Tuesday has inaugurated a Lawyers With Disabilities forum (LWDF).



Speaking during the inauguration in Abuja, Akpata said the forum is aimed at engendering diversity and inclusion in the affairs of the bar as well as offering the educational and networking resources that the members need.



He also said the forum is poised to cater for the distinctiveness of the Lawyers with Disability group and promote their general professional wellbeing.



“It is better late than never to have the forum inaugurated and for the committee to swing into action immediately for the betterment of the association and the public.



“Today is the day many of us in this room have been waiting for. We at the NBA are extremely delighted that we are able to formally inaugurate this forum.



“The NBA has several sections, various committees and forums, but this is essential to us because when I was campaigning for this position as president.



“I made inclusivity a cardinal point of my vow and that is why I have prepared this bridge for lawyers with disability in government, in commercial practice,our women and all lawyers with disabilities to enjoy inclusivity,” he said.



Akpata said that he identified with the fact that many lawyers with disability had long felt alienated in their struggle and that was why the forum had now been put in place to champions it course.



He urged the committee to ensure it delivers on its mandate to educate, sensitize and bridge the gap in practice amongst lawyers with disabilities and their fellows.



Mrs Asia Ahmed-El-Rufai, the Chairman of the forum lauded the NBA president for the initiative to put in place a forum to enhance inclusive practice amongst lawyers.



Ahmed-El-Rufai said that the forum would do its best to ensure that its responsibilities are effectively carried out.



“The LWDF has been saddled with responsibilities beyond legal practice and we would not let the NBA down.



“Part of our mandates includes to enlighten and sensitize the elites and the society at large, as well as give lawyers with disabilities the voice they need.



“Very importantly also is that we would work towards gathering the data of lawyers with disabilities across the country.



“This would help us plan better and we assure that the voices of lawyers with disabilities would be heard far and near, especially in policies and decision making,” she said.



Mrs Patience Etumudum, the Secretary of the forum, commended the NBA for identifying with the struggles of lawyers with disabilities and for inaugurating the forum to bridge the gap in practice.



“It is a great day in the history of the legal profession im the country to have a forum for lawyers with disabilities.



“We are glad that the forum has come to pass and we hope that the impact of the forum would be felt in the profession,” she said.



She said that the forum would boost entry of potential lawyers with disabilities into the noble profession in the future.



The members of the inaugurated forum committee includes, Asia Ahmad-El-Rufai, Chairman, Patience Etumudun, Secretary.



Other members are, Kassim Lawal, Florence Marcus, Ikem Uchegbulam, Dunk Prosphen, Daniel Onwe, L.A Archibong, Rex Erameh, and Emmanuel Ufio.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

