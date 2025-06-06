NBA President felicitates muslim community on Eid

The President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mazi Afam Osigwe (SAN), has called for renewed compassion in the practice of law as Muslims across the country celebrate Eid-al-Adha.

By Sandra Umeh

Osigwe made the call in his Eid message issued to newsmen on Friday in Lagos.

He urged that the sacred festival inspire all faithful to embrace true devotion and a renewed commitment to the service of both God and humanity.

“I celebrate with our Muslim colleagues and friends on the joyous occasion of Eid al-Adha.

“This sacred festival, rooted in the virtues of sacrifice, obedience and faith, reminds us of the enduring power of devotion to a cause greater than ourselves.

“As members of the legal profession, these values echo in our daily commitment to justice, service and the rule of law.

“May this season inspire renewed compassion in our practice, deepen our sense of duty and strengthen the bonds of unity within our diverse Bar and society,” he said.

Osigwe prayed that Allah would accept all prayers and sacrifices, and that the celebration would foster peace, joy, and abundant blessings for families.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)