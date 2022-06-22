NBA, MacArthur Foundation train policemen in North-East on Criminal Justice Act

Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), in collaboration with MacArthur Foundation, has trained 50 police officers on implementation of Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the training was also aimed at making officers to comply with principles of human rights in law enforcement in the North-East zone.

NAN also reports that participants were drawn from Adamawa, Borno, Bauchi, Gombe, Yobe and Taraba states.

Speaking at the training on Wednesday in Yola, the Chief Judge of Adamawa, Justice Nathan Musa, commended the organisers and urged the participants to take advantage of the training.

Musa, who was represented by Justice Kyanson Samuel, said the training was part of efforts to ensure that stakeholders imbibe the new normal and justice for the common man.

He assured that the participants would be better off after the training and that the system would be better at the end of the day.

“I want to believe that at the end of the training, you will be better equipped and positioned to discharge your responsibilities based on the law and the constitution,’’ he said.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Sikiru Akande, urged the participants to understand that such training was an opportunity for them to acquire more knowledge.

Akande, represented by DCP Vungmoh Kwaimo, expressed the hope that the participants would learn core values of some key principles of law regarding administration of criminal justice act.

“I urge us to consider this training as a policy of paramount importance, aimed at dictating the roles and mandate of the Nigeria Police Force.

“It is my belief that what we are going to learn today will remain engrained in us and rekindle our enthusiasm to be on the same page with the judiciary to serve humanity in a better way,’’ he said.

In his address, the Commissioner for Justice, Afraimu Jingi, described the police as critical stakeholders in the implementation of the act.

He advised the participants to focus on Section 17 of the act which made taking particulars of suspects mandatory.

The commissioner also urged them to share the experience gained during the training with their colleagues for them to also gain more experience.

In his remarks, the NBA Chairman, Adamawa branch, Jibirin Jimeta, urged the participants to actively participate in the training in order to be able to be good managers of the law. (NAN)

