NBA lauds Bala Mohammed for signing judiciary autonomy bill into law

By Amina Ahmed

The Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) Bauchi state chapter, has lauded Gov. Bala Mohammed for signing a bill into law giving the legislature and judiciary financial autonomy.

This is contained in a statement signed by the state Chairman, Mr Jubrin Sa’id in Bauchi on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mohammed on Aug. 5, 2022, signed 11 other bills into law.

Sa’id said the signing represents a watershed event in the annals of judicial service and the wider interest of justice in the state.

He commended the Executive, Legislative and Judicial arms of government along with other stakeholders for rising to the occasion by making sure ‘the unique’ piece of legislation is in fruition, thereby setting the stage for the much needed financial independence for the judicial arm of the government.

Sa’id also called on judges at all levels and other personnel in the justice sector to regard the development as a call for higher service, selflessness and dedication to duty.

He added that the society would be more interested in monitoring the performance of the judicial actors especially, from the lenses of the kind of judgments they turn in as a mirror of their integrity, fear of God and promotion of the law.

“The point is therefore stressed that while financial independence and satisfaction is critical to a smooth, effective and justice dispensing system, the integrity, good reputation and fear of the Almighty God are by far more important.

“On our part, the bar will continue to work closely with other stakeholders in ensuring that there is a corresponding immediate implementation of the law so that unlike some states, we will be seen to be walking the talk as far as practical implementation of the law is concerned,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports while signing the bills, on Mohammed said that the law repealed the Bauchi State Separation of Account Judiciary Law 2019.

“This law will, among other things, ensure that allocation meant to each arm of the state government on the Consolidated Statutory Revenue Fund are promptly paid into the designated account of each arm based on the appropriation of the state for each year,” the governor said.(NAN)

