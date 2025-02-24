NBA laments prolonged closure of Court of Appeal, Awka Division

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Anambra branch, has expressed concern over the prolonged closure of the Court of Appeal, Awka Division.

By Lucy Osuizigbo-Okechukwu

It would be recalled that the Court of Appeal had remained shut for the past 10 months due to insecurity, which had recently improved generally in the state.

This is contained in a statement signed by Mrs Chidi Nnaji and Mrs H.L.O. Nzute, Chairman and Secretary respectively, and made available to journalists in Awka on Monday.

The lawyers said that the continued closure of the Court of Appeal had denied the people of Anambra their constitutional right of appeal and access to justice.

“It is worrisome that while the National Industrial Court, situated at the same location, continues to sit without interruption, the Court of Appeal remained closed.

“This disparity is difficult to reconcile given the improved security situation under Gov. Chukwuma Soludo’s administration.

“We fear that if this situation persists, it may lead to undesirable consequences, such as a resort to self-help, which the present administration strives to prevent,” it said.

While commending Gov. Soludo for improved security in the state, they urged him to assure the panel of justices of their safety and encourage them to resume sittings at the Court of Appeal, Awka Division.

“A public pronouncement from your Excellency affirming the security of the court and its environs will go a long way in restoring confidence and facilitating the court’s reopening.

“We trust in Your Excellency’s proactive leadership and unwavering commitment to justice and security, and we remain hopeful that this matter will receive urgent attention,” it said. (NAN)