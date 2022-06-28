NBA Ibadan branch swears in first female Chair in 68 years

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Ibadan Branch on Tuesday swore in its first female chairman in 68 years.

The new Chairperson, Mrs Folashade Aladeniyi, took her oath of office during the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the branch, held at the Aare Afe Babalola Bar Centre, Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Aladeniyi received the mantle of leadership from her predecessor, Mr Olayinka Esan, who led the organisation for two years.

Esan remarked that his administration, which came into being on June 27, 2020, was the first to hand over to a female in the last 68 years.

The erstwhile chairman said his administration did its best to build on the foundation laid by its predecessors and improved the Bar in all spheres, despite all odds.

“As promised, we renovated the facilities of the Bar Centre; the robbing room was transformed into a better state for use of members.

“We took absolute care of members, even during COVID-19, as vaccinations were given to interested members. We also received tremendous support from the state judiciary.

“Among many achievements, we provided telephone lines for all High Courts and the Customary Court of Appeal to dispense with physical attendance, with respect to information seeking from registrars,” he said.

Mrs Folake Solanke, SAN, acknowledged the Esan-led administration for its efforts and commitment toward moving the association forward.

Solanke urged the new administration to build on the legacy laid down by its predecessors.

Mrs Oluyemisi Bamgbose, SAN, also commended the immediate past administration, describing the team as wonderful.

“I really commend and congratulate the outgoing chairman and his team for leading successfully.

“He was too strict and good, even to a fault; his administration always stood for justice and made sure that money was never spent anyhow,” she said.

Responding, Aladeniyi pledged to build on the legacy she met on ground, as laid by her predecessors.

While appreciating her family members, friends and colleagues for their support, she, specifically, thanked God for the grace of being elected as the new and the first female chairman of the branch. (NAN)

